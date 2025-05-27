‘Putin is playing games with diplomacy’ – Ukraine’s Zelensky blasts Russia’s peace talks as a sham

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has charged Russian President Vladimir Putin with obstructing diplomatic initiatives while intensifying a devastating air offensive against Ukraine, deliberately derailing peace efforts in the process.

“Putin must start respecting those he talks to. For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and diplomats. That must change,” Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram on Monday (May 26), as Russia launched one of its most intense waves of drone and missile strikes in months.

Zelensky’s remarks follow a week of what he described as “relentless assaults” by Russian forces.

“Russian strikes are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night,” Zelensky wrote.

“Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles.”

Zelensky said the sheer scale of attacks has no strategic military justification, asserting instead that Russia’s actions are political in nature.

“There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice – the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives.”

Moscow's memorandum a delay tactic, says Zelensky Referring to recent diplomatic developments, Zelensky pointed to a meeting held in Istanbul and said Russia is now allegedly working on a peace memorandum. But he cast doubt on Moscow’s intentions.

“They've already spent over a week on this,” Zelensky said.

“They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives – this is clearly a diagnosis.”

The Ukrainian president suggested that the Kremlin’s talk of diplomacy is a sham while it continues to intensify military aggression.

Call for “full-scale pressure” on Moscow Zelensky urged the international community to escalate sanctions and cut off Russia’s ability to continue its military campaign.

“Russia deserves full-scale pressure – everything that can be done to limit its military capabilities.”

“I thank everyone around the world who understands this,” he added.

He emphasised the need for new sanctions from Western allies and framed the global response as a test of moral clarity.

“New and strong sanctions against Russia – from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace – will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect.”