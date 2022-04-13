'Putin is trying to wipe out..': Biden accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukraine1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2022, 06:14 AM IST
- The United States President Joe Biden accused that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine
|
Listen to this article
President Joe Biden doubled down Tuesday on his accusation that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine.
"Yes I called it genocide," Biden told reporters when asked about his earlier use of the term -- the first by the US administration.
"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian," Biden said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.