President Joe Biden doubled down Tuesday on his accusation that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine.

"Yes I called it genocide," Biden told reporters when asked about his earlier use of the term -- the first by the US administration.

"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian," Biden said.

