OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  'Putin is trying to wipe out..': Biden accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukraine
Listen to this article

President Joe Biden doubled down Tuesday on his accusation that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine.

"Yes I called it genocide," Biden told reporters when asked about his earlier use of the term -- the first by the US administration.

"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian," Biden said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout