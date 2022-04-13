'Putin is trying to wipe out..': Biden accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukraine

'Putin is trying to wipe out..': Biden accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukraine1 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- The United States President Joe Biden accused that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine
President Joe Biden doubled down Tuesday on his accusation that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine.
"Yes I called it genocide," Biden told reporters when asked about his earlier use of the term -- the first by the US administration.
"It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian," Biden said.
