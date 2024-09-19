Putin is under pressure to call up more troops for war of attrition
Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
- The Russian president earlier this year rebuffed Defense Ministry officials who had tried to convince him they needed more soldiers.
Months before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in May, he met with Defense Ministry officials who pushed for a fresh round of mobilization to recruit more troops to offset Russia’s losses on the front line in Ukraine, said a person briefed on the exchange.
