Putin issues warning: ‘If Europe wants war, Russia is ready’; slams their peace terms as ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday (December 2) that while Moscow does not seek war with European powers, it is prepared to fight if necessary. Speaking amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to negotiate a settlement to the war in Ukraine, Putin said that several European proposals for peace were “absolutely unacceptable” to Russia.

“We do not want a war with Europe, but if Europe wants a war, Russia is ready right now,” said Putin.

His comments come as European countries push for conditions that ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and future security, while Moscow insists on guarantees that align with its strategic interests.

The remarks further strain already tense ties between Moscow and European capitals, where leaders worry that any deal tilted toward Russia could encourage future aggression.

European leaders have been pressing for a peace deal that preserves Ukraine’s territorial integrity and restricts Russian advances.

Russia currently controls significant portions of Ukrainian territory, and its officials have insisted that any settlement must reflect what they describe as “realities on the ground.”

Putin’s remarks come as US envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are in Moscow for talks on potential peace frameworks.

US draft peace proposals spark concerns A leaked set of 28 US draft peace proposals last week raised alarm among Ukrainian and European officials. Critics argued the proposals largely accommodated Moscow’s demands, including restrictions on Ukraine’s military, Russian control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, and limits on NATO membership.

Russian demands and European concerns Key Russian demands include:

-Ukraine never joining NATO

-Caps on the Ukrainian army

-Recognition of Russian control over Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson

-Protections for Russian speakers and Orthodox believers

Ukraine rejects these demands as capitulation, warning they would leave the country vulnerable to further Russian conquest.

Diplomatic efforts continue During the US preparations for the Moscow visit, Witkoff, Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s national security council secretary, in Miami to discuss peace proposals. In Moscow, Witkoff will also meet Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s envoy.