- According to report by New York Post, Putin is being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the cancer’s spread
Russia's President President Vladimir Putin is reportedly being treated for cancer with Western medicine, according to reports.
According to report by New York Post, Putin is being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the cancer’s spread, according to Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey.
“I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation," Solovey told Ukrainian media, according to New York Post
“He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with," Solovey added, the report said.
The report said that Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey told a Ukranian youtube channel Odesa Film Studio that that he’s 'certain' Putin is getting specialized therapy that’s unavailable in Russia.
“I would say that the treatment has been too successful," Solovey added. “They have been treating him too well," he said.
"The end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment, because no medication can be endlessly successful," , Solovey claimed .
However, the Kremlin has denied the Russian leader, who likes to project an image of strength, suffers from any sort of illnesses.
Russia rained scores of missiles on Ukrainian cities in one of its heaviest barrages of the war, pressing further with a campaign to destroy civilian targets as Moscow spurned the prospects of talks to end the invasion, reported Bloomberg
In the 10th large-scale attack since September, President Vladimir Putin’s forces fired 69 cruise missiles, according to Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s army commander-in-chief. Ukraine shot down 54, as well as 11 Iranian-made drones, officials said.
Kyiv’s forces foiled Russia’s attempt to leave Ukrainians without electricity ahead of New Year celebrations, even as some energy infrastructure was hit, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, reported Bloomberg
“The Ukrainian air defense forces demonstrated an incredible level of skill and efficiency," he wrote.
(with inputs from agencies)
