Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dates for the trip are expected to be set in early 2025, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing, as reported by the Russian Embassy.

"Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn," the diplomat noted. “We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year,” Yury Ushakov said.

