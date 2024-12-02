Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  PM Modi invites Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025, dates yet to be finalised

PM Modi invites Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025, dates yet to be finalised

Livemint

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in early 2025 following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Kremlin aide confirmed the leaders have an agreement for annual meetings and are considering the proposed dates positively.

New Delhi: In this Thursday, Oct 4, 2018 file image Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk for a meeting in New Delhi. Putin is set to visit India, the Kremlin's press secretary Dmitry Pesko announced Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dates for the trip are expected to be set in early 2025, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing, as reported by the Russian Embassy.

"Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn," the diplomat noted. “We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year," Yury Ushakov said.

(With inputs from ANI)

