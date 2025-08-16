Video: Putin makes Trump laugh with 'next time in Moscow', US President says 'oooh! That's interesting'

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday by inviting him for further talks in Moscow.

Advertisement

“Next time in Moscow,” Putin said, prompting a chuckle from Trump, who appeared amused by the remark.

Putin’s light comment seemed to ease the tone of the high-stakes event, and Trump responded with a grin, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

During the briefing, Putin managed to make Trump laugh more than once.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

When asked by Hannity what he would advise Zelensky, Trump said, “Gotta make a deal.”

“Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not,” Trump added.

The war has killed or injured well over a million people from both sides, including thousands of mostly Ukrainian civilians, according to Associated Press citing analysts.

Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court, accused of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia denies the allegations, and the Kremlin has dismissed the ICC warrant as null and void. Russia and the United States are not members of the court, AP reported.

Advertisement

The day before the summit, Putin held out the prospect of something Trump wants - a new nuclear arms control agreement to replace the last surviving one, which is due to expire in February. It was unclear if the issue was discussed on Friday.

Zelensky said ahead of Friday's summit that the meeting should open the way for a "just peace" and three-way talks that included him, but added that Russia was continuing to wage war.

"It's time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Advertisement