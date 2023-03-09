Putin may drag West in Ukraine war to win back support: US intelligence report2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:27 PM IST
- The threat assessment report added Putin's escalation may also delve from the larger opinion that the United States is using Ukraine as a proxy to weaken Russia
The intelligence community of the United States believes that Russia "probably does not want a direct military conflict with US and NATO forces, but there is potential for that to occur." The Annual Threat Assessment report released on Wednesday added that Russian President Vladimir Putin may drag US-led West to Ukraine war in an effort to win back public support.
