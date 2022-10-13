Putin meets Erdogan, proposes to make Turkey new supply ‘hub’ for Russian gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Moscow could export more gas via Turkey and turn it into a new supply 'hub', bidding to preserve Russia's energy leverage over Europe.
Putin claimed Turkey provided the most dependable route for delivering gas to the European Union during a meeting in Kazakhstan, and the suggested platform would allow prices to be set without politics.
Russia is attempting to divert supplies away from the Nord Stream Baltic gas pipelines, which were damaged in explosions last month that are still being investigated. Without providing any supporting data, Russia accused the West of being to blame and dismissed as "stupid" claims that it had sabotaged the pipelines on its own.
Putin told Erdogan the hub would be "a platform not only for supplies, but also for determining the price, because this is a very important issue".
"Today, these prices are sky-high… We could easily regulate [them] at a normal market level, without any political overtones." he added.
In the portion of their meeting that was broadcast on television, Erdogan did not respond, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Russian news agency RIA as saying that both men had ordered a quick and thorough investigation of the suggestion.
Before its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russia supplied about 40% of Europe's gas, but it had already sharply reduced flows even before the explosions, blaming technical issues it claimed were caused by Western sanctions.
European governments rejected that explanation, accusing Moscow of using energy as a geopolitical weapon.
Before the meeting, Russian officials had stated that they were open to Turkey's suggestions for hosting peace talks between Russia and the West. However, spokesperson Peskov was quoted saying "the topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed" by the leaders.
Attempts of Russia-Ukraine mediation at backseat
In light of the West's recent economic sanctions against Russia, which Ankara has resisted joining, Russia's relations with NATO member Turkey are crucial. Russia's attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine has been rejected by Turkey, who has called it a "grave violation" of international law.
Erdogan has been attempting to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. In July, he and the UN brokered a deal that allowed the restart of commercial Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports that Russia had previously blockaded.
Erdogan told Putin: "We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports ... and the transfer of Russian grain and fertiliser to less developed countries via Turkey."
Following a string of military defeats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week indicated that Moscow was becoming more open to dialogue. Washington brushed off his remarks as "posturing."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ruled out talking to Putin after he proclaimed the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions. This week, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities in response to an attack on a crucial bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ruled out talking to Putin after he proclaimed the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions. This week, Russia launched missiles at Ukrainian cities in response to an attack on a crucial bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.