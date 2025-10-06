‘Putin mocks the West’: Zelensky slams global inaction on Russia’s attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (October 5) sharply criticized the international community for its lack of decisive response to Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, calling out the West for allowing Moscow to carry out large-scale strikes on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities ahead of winter. The President also detailed the extensive use of Western-supplied components in Russian weapons and confirmed casualties from the latest assault.

Criticism of international response Zelensky denounced the world’s failure to act against Russia, highlighting the escalating audacity of the attacks: “And unfortunately, there has been no worthy and strong response from the world to everything that is happening – to the constantly growing scale and audacity of strikes. That is exactly why Putin does this – he simply mocks the West, its silence and the lack of strong actions in response.”

"Zero real reaction from the world. We will fight so that the world does not remain silent and so that Russia feels the response."

Western-supplied components in Russian weapons The Ukrainian President revealed that many Russian missiles and drones rely heavily on foreign-made components, including parts sourced from Western nations: “A single Russian Kinzhal missile contains 96 foreign-made components… nearly 500 drones… contain over 100,000 foreign-made parts. Among the manufacturers are companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.”

He stressed the urgency of stopping these supply chains: “It is simply strange to hear anyone claim they don’t know how to stop the flow of critical components… All of this must be stopped.”

Details of the latest Russian assault The attack included 53 missiles and nearly 500 drones, about 250 of which were “Shahed” attack drones. Zelensky described the scope of the strikes: “The overwhelming majority of targets were civilian objects and ordinary infrastructure: the energy sector, civilian enterprises, warehouses – specifically those storing civilian goods – as well as our railway logistics that sustains normal life in our communities and our economy.”

Civilian casualties reported The strikes caused multiple casualties across Ukraine, including:

-Four people killed in Lviv, including a child

-One person killed in Zaporizhzhia

-18 injured, all receiving medical assistance