Putin parades China, North Korea ties in victory day show of force
Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 May 2025, 06:23 PM IST
SummaryMoscow used a World War II commemoration to signal to Washington that Russia can be a helpful ally—or a fearsome foe.
Vladimir Putin hosted the largest gathering of foreign leaders since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as the Russian president put on a display of military might to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of the Nazis in World War II.
