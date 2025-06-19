Putin a power broker in Iran-Israel conflict? Russia's tightrope walk between Tehran and Tel Aviv | Explained

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, proposing that Moscow could help broker a deal allowing Iran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program while addressing Israel’s security concerns.

Putin acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, saying, “It's a delicate matter,” but expressed confidence that “a solution could be found.”

When asked how Russia would respond if Israel were to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin declined to comment, stating, “I don't even want to discuss such a possibility.”

Khamenei has rejected US calls for surrender in the face of more Israeli strikes and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them.”

Putin said he shared Moscow's proposals with Iran, Israel and the United States.

“We are not imposing anything on anyone; we are simply talking about how we see a possible way out of the situation. But the decision, of course, is up to the political leadership of all these countries, primarily Iran and Israel,” he said, as reported by the Associated Press.

Russia has long walked a fine line in the Middle East, carefully balancing its friendly ties with Israel while simultaneously building robust economic and military relations with Iran—a strategy that positions Moscow as a potential power broker in the region, Associated Press reported.

Putin’s recent remarks come on the heels of a mediation offer he extended during a phone call with US President Donald Trump last weekend. Trump said Wednesday that he told Putin to stay focused on finding an endgame to his own conflict with Ukraine. “I said, ‘Do me a favor, mediate your own,’” Trump said he told Putin. “I said, ‘Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later.’”

200 Russian workers involved in Bushehr reactors development As reported by AP, Putin said that over 200 Russian workers are involved in building two more reactors in Bushehr, adding that "we agreed with the Israeli leadership that their security will be ensured.”

Iran's key production facilities are mainly located in the southwest, with oil operations concentrated in Khuzestan province and gas and condensate output centred in Bushehr province, particularly from the massive South Pars field, according to a Reuters report.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran was originally started by Germany’s Siemens in the 1970s but was abandoned after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the Iran-Iraq War. In the 1990s, Iran signed a deal with Russia to complete the project. The plant was constructed by Russia's Ministry of Atomic Energy (MinAtom), in cooperation with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), at a cost of around $800 million.

Around 90% of the country’s crude oil exports are routed through Kharg Island. In 2018, the United States intensified sanctions on Iran following Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

Putin emphasised that Tehran hasn’t asked Moscow for military assistance, noting the “strategic partnership” treaty between the countries that was signed in January doesn’t envision such aid.

“In addition to a few air defence systems that Russia supplied to Iran in the past, it also offered previously to help create comprehensive air defenses, but Tehran didn't want it,” he said.

“Our proposal was to create a system, not isolated deliveries, but a system,” Putin said. “We used to discuss it in the past, but the Iranian side showed little interest.”

Russia-Iran relations Russia and Iran share a long and complex history, dating back to the days of the Persian Empire and the Grand Duchy of Moscow. While their relationship has seen periods of cooperation, it has also been marked by conflict and shifting alliances.

Historically, their interactions have alternated between peace and warfare, with outcomes that reshaped regional boundaries, such as Russia's acquisition of the North Caucasus, once part of the Persian Empire along with Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

In modern times, their relationship has remained similarly dynamic. The Soviet Union was the first to officially recognise the Islamic Republic of Iran following the 1979 revolution, yet paradoxically, it was also one of the primary arms suppliers to Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Over time, the relationship has shifted from one of Soviet dominance—where Iran was seen as a strategic asset in the Middle East—to a more balanced partnership, with Moscow and Tehran increasingly collaborating on shared interests and standing on more equal diplomatic footing.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)