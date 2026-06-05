Putin praises PM Modi's economic record, says US bid to curb Russian oil purchases has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India's economic growth and independent foreign policy, asserting that Western efforts to pressure New Delhi into reducing its engagement with Moscow have produced no meaningful impact.

Speaking during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI, Putin said Russia remains committed to strengthening economic and strategic ties with India and expressed confidence that bilateral trade could soon reach the $100 billion mark.

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Putin hails India's economic growth Highlighting India's growing global influence, Putin described the country as one of the world's leading economies and credited its rapid expansion to government policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India is among the world’s major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth,” Putin said.

He added that the country's economic success was the result of sustained policy efforts.

“India is one of the leading economies of the world that has showed the highest rate of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is result of the hardwork that the government of India has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Putin also voiced optimism about future economic cooperation between the two countries.

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“We are developing our ties with India and will continue doing that,” he said, adding that bilateral trade is on course to reach USD 100 billion in the coming years.

'Pressure on India is detrimental' Addressing Western concerns over India-Russia ties, Putin said attempts by the United States and other countries to influence India's foreign policy have not succeeded.

“The US is trying to put pressure on India when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some tracks,” Putin said.

“But everyone has understood that putting pressure on Narendra Modi (and India) that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations.”

The Russian leader suggested that such pressure was unlikely to alter India's strategic calculations.

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“It doesn’t matter where this pressure comes from,” he said.

“We don’t see any negative consequences. There are no serious repercussions emanating from the state of affairs.”

The comments come amid repeated calls from Washington urging India to reduce purchases of Russian crude oil and limit economic engagement with Moscow following the Ukraine conflict.

India pursuing its own national interests Putin said Russia respects India's approach of maintaining relations with multiple global powers and does not view New Delhi's engagement with the United States as a threat to India-Russia ties.

“We are glad that India is developing its relations with all countries it thinks important for its national interests,” Putin said.

Responding to a question on whether India's closer ties with Washington create friction with Moscow, he stressed that Russia views India as a dependable partner.

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“India is a great nation and democracy and Russia will continue to expand its relations with it,” he said.

“India is a reliable partner.”

Putin on Ukraine: 'The task is to convince Kyiv' Turning to the war in Ukraine, Putin said Moscow remains open to a negotiated settlement but argued that the challenge lies in persuading Kyiv to accept a compromise.

“The task now is to convince Kyiv,” he said.

Putin also rejected suggestions that the European Union could serve as a neutral mediator in peace negotiations.

According to him, European countries would be more helpful if they encouraged compromise rather than continued military assistance to Ukraine.

“The EU could help resolve the conflict by persuading Kyiv to compromise instead of supplying it with weapons,” he said.

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Questions Zelensky's legitimacy Putin also renewed his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, questioning the legitimacy of his continued tenure in office.

“Will they hold elections or not? We should ask these questions,” Putin said, referring to the suspension of elections under wartime conditions in Ukraine.

The Russian leader has repeatedly argued that Zelenskyy's presidential mandate has expired, a claim rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies.

West Asia conflict a 'global issue' Discussing broader geopolitical tensions, Putin drew a distinction between the Ukraine conflict and instability in West Asia.

“The Ukraine crisis is a local issue, while the Iran issue is a global one,” he said.

He added that Russia supports diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

“Russia is ready to support any decision that could contribute to de-escalation in West Asia,” Putin said.

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At the same time, he expressed skepticism about countries that have advocated a strategic defeat for Russia while seeking a role in negotiations.

“How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?” Putin asked.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Putin praises PM Modi's economic record, says US bid to curb Russian oil purchases has failed