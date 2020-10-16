Home >News >World >Putin proposes Russia, U.S. extend New START arms control treaty for one year
According to the White House, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin also discussed how to implement a lasting peace in Ukraine, and the need to continue international pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapon and missile programs. Photo: Reuters
Putin proposes Russia, U.S. extend New START arms control treaty for one year

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 06:28 PM IST Reuters

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the number of arms and ammunitions that Russia and United States can deploy

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday that Russia and the United States extend their New START arms control treaty that expires in February for at least a year without imposing any conditions.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

