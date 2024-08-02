Putin rolls out red carpet for hackers, smugglers released in prisoner swap
Matthew Luxmoore , Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Aug 2024, 08:57 PM IST
SummaryPresident Vladimir Putin greeted the eight Russians on the tarmac of a Moscow airport and thanked them for their “loyalty to the Motherland,” saying Russia never stopped fighting for their release.
In the West, they were seen as spies, hackers, smugglers and hired assassins. In Moscow, they were greeted as heroes and promised state medals.
