Putin says Chinese proposal could be basis for peace in Ukraine

Putin says Chinese proposal could be basis for peace in Ukraine3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:41 AM IST
In a joint statement issued at the end of Xi's state visit to Moscow, President Putin and Jinping cautioned against any steps that might push the Ukraine conflict into an ‘uncontrollable phase’, adding pointedly that there could be no winners in a nuclear war
Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday that Chinese proposals could be used as the basis of a peace settlement in Ukraine, but that the West and Kyiv were not yet ready.
