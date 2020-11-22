Putin says he’s not ready to recognize Biden as US President

Putin says he’s not ready to recognize Biden as US President1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any US leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden
“We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people," Putin said on Russian state TV Sunday. “But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way."
The comments are some of the most detailed since the election from Putin, one of a dwindling number of leaders who haven’t recognized Biden as the next US head of state. Russia, accused by US intelligence agencies of intervening in 2016 to help get Trump elected, has been wary of Biden, fearing an increase in sanctions pressure and clashes over human rights.
Putin described the Kremlin’s decision not to congratulate Biden as “a formality" with no ulterior motives. When asked if the move could damage US-Russia relations, he said: “there’s nothing to damage, they’re already ruined."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
