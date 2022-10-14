Putin says India, China ‘close allies’, always talked peaceful resolution

Putin says India, China ‘close allies’, always talked peaceful resolution2 min read . 14 Oct 2022
- Russian President Vladimir Putin described India and China as close allies of Russia, who always talked about peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict
Nearly a month after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that today's era is not of war, Russian President Vladimir Putin described India and China as his close allies, who always talked about initiating dialogue and peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.
Nearly a month after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that today's era is not of war, Russian President Vladimir Putin described India and China as his close allies, who always talked about initiating dialogue and peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.
"We know their position. These are our close allies and partners and we respect their position," Putin stressed.
"We know their position. These are our close allies and partners and we respect their position," Putin stressed.
He made these remarks while being on a visit to Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to attend the first Russia–Central Asia Summit. During the Summit Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan talked about efforts to expand the interaction among each other in various dynamic spheres.
He made these remarks while being on a visit to Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to attend the first Russia–Central Asia Summit. During the Summit Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan talked about efforts to expand the interaction among each other in various dynamic spheres.
India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand last month, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of "democracy, dialogue and diplomacy" while calling for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.
India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand last month, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of "democracy, dialogue and diplomacy" while calling for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.
"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," Modi said in his first in-person meeting with Putin since the Ukraine conflict began in February.
"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," Modi said in his first in-person meeting with Putin since the Ukraine conflict began in February.
During the SCO Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping also met Putin and raised "questions and concerns" over the conflict in Ukraine. This was the first time China raised concerns over Russia's move.
During the SCO Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping also met Putin and raised "questions and concerns" over the conflict in Ukraine. This was the first time China raised concerns over Russia's move.
"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concerns about this," Putin was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.
"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concerns about this," Putin was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.
Even while officially maintaining a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, Beijing effectively stood by Moscow, declining to condemn Russian aggression.
Even while officially maintaining a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, Beijing effectively stood by Moscow, declining to condemn Russian aggression.
After days of heavy bombardment over several areas of Ukraine, in which many people were killed, the Russian President said there is no need for more strikes on Ukraine. He informed that most of his designated targets are hit and he does not intend to destroy Ukraine.
After days of heavy bombardment over several areas of Ukraine, in which many people were killed, the Russian President said there is no need for more strikes on Ukraine. He informed that most of his designated targets are hit and he does not intend to destroy Ukraine.