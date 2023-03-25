Russia has move 10 aircrafts to Belarus on Saturday which are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, news agency TASS reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the placing of nuclear weapon in Belarus will not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements.

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the nonproliferation regime," Tass quoted Putin as saying.

Putin also claimed that the United States and also stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies. He added that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland.

With an clear intent to escalate the war, Russian President warned that in case Ukraine nuclear munitions from the West, the country will use depleted uranium.

