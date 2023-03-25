Moscow will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Putin1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the placing of nuclear weapon in Belarus will not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements
Russia has move 10 aircrafts to Belarus on Saturday which are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, news agency TASS reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the placing of nuclear weapon in Belarus will not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements.
