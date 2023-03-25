Home / News / World /  Moscow will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Putin
Back

Russia has move 10 aircrafts to Belarus on Saturday which are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, news agency TASS reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the placing of nuclear weapon in Belarus will not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements. 

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the nonproliferation regime," Tass quoted Putin as saying.

Putin also claimed that the United States and also stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies. He added that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland.

With an clear intent to escalate the war, Russian President warned that in case Ukraine nuclear munitions from the West, the country will use depleted uranium. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout