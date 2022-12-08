After missing most of its military targets since the invasion of Ukraine and receiving an unexpected counter-offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday affirmed that nuclear tensions are rising in the Russia-Ukraine war. He also insisted that "we have not gone crazy" and Moscow will not be the first to deploy nuclear weapons. Amid intense shelling by Russia, Ukraine seems to take everything seriously and has said to start preparing for the apocalypse.

10 points on the Russia-Ukraine situation:

1. Speaking after more than nine months since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the conflict could be "lengthy."

2. Russian forces were not expecting this intensive counter-attack from Ukrainians who are armed with weapons from the west. The danger of Russia resorting to nuclear weapons is lurking deeper and deeper as the war stretches.

3. The United States immediately condemned the comments made by the Russian President on nuclear weapons and said that any loose talk on nuclear weapons is very irresponsible.

4. Germany, however, seems a little relaxed as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the chances of nuclear war have reduced after international measures against Russia.

5. Amid all this, shelling is continuing in Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy announced that strikes in the Donetsk region's Kurakhove killed 10 civilians on Wednesday.

6. The shelling came after Moscow installed Mayor of the Donestk claimed that Ukrainian strikes killed six civilians in the region.

7. Putin is praising the efforts of its army who according to him are annexing the areas of Ukraine, but at no point, Russian seem to be in complete control of the annexed territories.

8. The Russian President made a special reference to Russian troops gaining prominence in areas along the Azov Sea.

9. After military call-ups triggered an exodus of citizens from Russia, President Putin emphasized that "there is no need" for a new mobilization.

10. Amid the war in his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was chosen as the Times Person of the Year 2022. He has “galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades," Time magazine said.