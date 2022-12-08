Putin says nuclear tensions 'rising'; Ukraine war could be a long one: 10 points

After missing most of its military targets since the invasion of Ukraine and receiving an unexpected counter-offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday affirmed that nuclear tensions are rising in the Russia-Ukraine war. He also insisted that "we have not gone crazy" and Moscow will not be the first to deploy nuclear weapons. Amid intense shelling by Russia, Ukraine seems to take everything seriously and has said to start preparing for the apocalypse.

