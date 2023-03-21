Putin says ready to discuss China's Ukraine plan at Xi talks4 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 02:20 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced scepticism over Xi's Ukraine proposals, warning they could be a ‘stalling tactic’ to help Russia
President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday that Russia was open to discussing China's proposals to end the fighting in Ukraine at the start of high-stakes talks in the Kremlin.
