Russia's president Vladimir Putin has mentioned that Russia will not sell oil at a lower price cap, after the Group of Seven (G7) announced that they would put a cap on the price of Russian oil sold across the world. President Putin also announced that Russia was ready to send resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
Ahead of the winter, European leaders have rushed to come up with a plan to tackle rising energy costs while maintaining sanctions on Russia.
More than half of the bloc's members have pushed for a price cap.
But Putin said Russia "would not supply energy to the countries that limit their prices". Referring to the price cap, he said that "with their cavalier decisions, some Western politicians are destroying the global market economy and are in fact posing a threat to the well-being of billions of people".
"Ordinary Europeans are suffering," Putin also said, adding, "the population, like in the Middle Ages, has begun to stock up on firewood for the winter".
It is to be noted that the cap by G7 would prevent Russian cargoes from selling oil that exceeds the still-undefined G7 limit. As a result, Russia would be deprived of a significant portion of the oil revenues that it would otherwise earn without the cap.
According to Russia's central bank, crude oil exports accounted for Euro113 billion in 2021, on top of the Euro70 billion earned from refined products, such as gasoline and diesel, reported Euronews.
Putin teamed up his statement with a note mentioning that it was up to European Union, whether they wanted to take the supplies from Russia or not. After the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia to Europe were damaged by explosions, Putin said "the ball was in the EU's court" to resume deliveries.
"If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it," Putin said.
Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin lashed out at US and siad that the Nord Stream Pipeline leaks were an act of sabotage and ‘international terrorism’ that will likely benefit United States, Poland and Ukraine.
The Russian leader has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2, a political nonstarter for the German government and others.
“The act of sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 is an act of international terrorism aimed at undermining energy security of the entire continent by blocking supplies of cheap energy," he said, alleging that the U.S. wants to force Europe to switch to importing more expensive liquefied natural gas.
“Those who want to rupture ties between Russia and the EU are behind the acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
