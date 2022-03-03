As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced. Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues. As per the latest developments, some of the key areas of cities like Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Odea, Kherson are already under Russian control.

