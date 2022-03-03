This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says Russia's offensive to continue, 2nd round of peace talks on. 10 points
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says Russia's offensive to continue, 2nd round of peace talks on. 10 points
3 min read.07:43 PM ISTAgencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin tells French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced. Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues. As per the latest developments, some of the key areas of cities like Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Odea, Kherson are already under Russian control.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced. Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues. As per the latest developments, some of the key areas of cities like Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Odea, Kherson are already under Russian control.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine -- its demilitarization and neutral status -- will be achieved in any case. He also said that Putin said any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine -- its demilitarization and neutral status -- will be achieved in any case. He also said that Putin said any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.
Here are the topmost important developments of the Russia-Ukraine war:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the topmost important developments of the Russia-Ukraine war:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1)2nd round of peace talks: A Ukrainian delegation is on its way to talks with Russia by helicopter and negotiations will kick off in a couple of hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an online post.
1)2nd round of peace talks: A Ukrainian delegation is on its way to talks with Russia by helicopter and negotiations will kick off in a couple of hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an online post.
2) Cluster weapons strike civilian targets: Tens of millions of people in Ukraine are in "potentially mortal danger" as military operations escalate with bombings of major cities and reports of cluster weapons striking civilian targets, the top U.N. human rights official said.
2) Cluster weapons strike civilian targets: Tens of millions of people in Ukraine are in "potentially mortal danger" as military operations escalate with bombings of major cities and reports of cluster weapons striking civilian targets, the top U.N. human rights official said.
4)Russia says some countries preparing for war with it: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until "the end".
4)Russia says some countries preparing for war with it: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until "the end".
5)Mariupol city choked by Russians: Mariupol city council says Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing bringing supplies or evacuating people.
5)Mariupol city choked by Russians: Mariupol city council says Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing bringing supplies or evacuating people.
6) No Formula One in Russia: Formula One will no longer race in Russia, it said in a statement, while Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6) No Formula One in Russia: Formula One will no longer race in Russia, it said in a statement, while Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7)Over 7,400 Indians to come home: More than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday. Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First -- are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday, the ministry's statement noted.
7)Over 7,400 Indians to come home: More than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday. Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First -- are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday, the ministry's statement noted.
8)500 Russian troops killed: acknowledged for the first time since the start of the invasion that nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed in the fighting and around 1,600 wounded. Ukraine has not released a similar casualty figure for its armed forces.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8)500 Russian troops killed: acknowledged for the first time since the start of the invasion that nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed in the fighting and around 1,600 wounded. Ukraine has not released a similar casualty figure for its armed forces.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The U.N. human rights office says at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify the claim.
The U.N. human rights office says at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify the claim.
9)Nato military aide to Ukraine: A Hercules C130 transport aircraft with some 2,000 anti-tank missiles for Ukraine has taken off from Norway. The weapons are to help Ukrainian forces resist Russia’s invasion, which began last week. Norway’s national news agency NTB said the shipment was being sent from Oslo on Thursday to a third country before being transported to Ukraine.
9)Nato military aide to Ukraine: A Hercules C130 transport aircraft with some 2,000 anti-tank missiles for Ukraine has taken off from Norway. The weapons are to help Ukrainian forces resist Russia’s invasion, which began last week. Norway’s national news agency NTB said the shipment was being sent from Oslo on Thursday to a third country before being transported to Ukraine.
10)Ukraine ready for agreement on 'humanitarian corridors': A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said Thursday that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion. "We start in two hours," Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia wrote on Facebook at around 1200 GMT, adding that, "humanitarian corridors will be on the agenda, at a minimum. More will depend on the circumstances."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
10)Ukraine ready for agreement on 'humanitarian corridors': A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said Thursday that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion. "We start in two hours," Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia wrote on Facebook at around 1200 GMT, adding that, "humanitarian corridors will be on the agenda, at a minimum. More will depend on the circumstances."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from agencies
With inputs from agencies
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!