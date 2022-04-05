Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Putin says Russia will 'monitor' food exports to 'hostile' countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 AFP

  • Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us, Putin said at a meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Moscow would carefully "monitor" food exports to "hostile" nations as the West pummels the country with sanctions over its military action in Ukraine.

"Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said at a meeting.

