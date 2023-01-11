Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Putin says Russian economy, financial, banking systems stable

Putin says Russian economy, financial, banking systems stable

1 min read . 06:45 PM ISTReuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘We can state with assurance that the financial and banking system of the country, the economy as a whole, is in a stable state, and is actively developing,’ Putin said in televised comments.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian economy, financial and banking system were stable and would remain so this year.

"We can state with assurance that the financial and banking system of the country, the economy as a whole, is in a stable state, and is actively developing," Putin said in televised comments. "We have every reason to believe these tempos will be maintained in 2023." 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

