Putin says the time will come when he names his possible successor

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Vladimir Soldatkin,Andrew Osborn, Reuters

Vladimir Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century. His current six-year term in the Kremlin is due to end in 2024 and his remarks are being closely parsed for clues as to whether he plans to extend his rule