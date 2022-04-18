Putin says Western countries have hurt their own economies with sanctions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.06:28 PM ISTReuters
Putin said Western countries had scored an own goal by imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine which he said had led to a ‘deterioration of the economy in the West’
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Western countries had scored an own goal by imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine which he said had led to a "deterioration of the economy in the West".
Speaking on the state of Russia's domestic economy, Putin said that inflation was stabilising and that retail demand in the country had normalised.