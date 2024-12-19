Putin signals no rush to end Ukraine war in marathon TV appearance

With a month to go before Trump returns to the White House, Putin showed little sign of concern despite considerable pressures bearing down on the Kremlin, both on the front line in Ukraine and beyond. While Russia is slowly advancing, November was the deadliest month yet for Russian troops in Ukraine, according to Western assessments. Moscow also recently witnessed the unraveling of the Assad regime, its ally in Syria, which has diminished its influence in the Middle East and is also grappling with a slowing economy and runaway inflation.