Putin signals possible consensus on security guarantees for Ukraine, but says NATO membership ‘unacceptable’

Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a conciliatory tone on Tuesday (September 2), saying it may be possible to reach consensus on security guarantees for Ukraine, even as he firmly rejected Kyiv’s potential membership in NATO.

Advertisement

“There are options for ensuring Ukraine’s security in the event of an end to the conflict,” Putin said during talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing. “It seems to me that there is an opportunity to find consensus here,” adding that the topic came up in discussions with US President Donald Trump when the two leaders met in Alaska.

EU membership acceptable, NATO “unacceptable” Putin reiterated Russia’s long-held stance that while Ukraine’s accession to the European Union was not opposed by Moscow, NATO membership was a red line.

“As for Ukraine’s membership of the EU, we have never objected to this,” Putin said. “As for NATO, this is another issue… Our position here is well known: we consider this unacceptable for ourselves.”

Advertisement

Ukraine seeks NATO-like guarantees Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that any settlement to Russia’s invasion must include binding security assurances, similar to NATO’s collective defense.

Western allies are working on the details, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressing the need for both a strong Ukrainian military and external guarantees.

“For peace to last, Ukraine needs not only its own strong armed forces,” Rutte said in Luxembourg. “The US, Europe and others are defining them now. As you know we are sitting together in many formats.”

Rejects fears of Russia threatening Europe Putin dismissed Western concerns that Moscow could move against Europe if victorious in Ukraine.

“Hysteria is constantly being whipped up that Russia is supposedly planning to attack Europe,” he said. “This is a provocation or complete incompetence.”