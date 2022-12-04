Putin soils himself after falling from stairs at his Moscow residence

Putin soils himself after falling from stairs at his Moscow residence1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Reports claimed that cancer is affecting his stomach and bowels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered a fall earlier this week at his Moscow residence, following which, he "involuntarily defecated."
A New York Post reported quoting a Telegram channel that he fell down five steps before landing on his tailbone and the impact caused him to "involuntarily defecate". The Telegram channel which claims to monitor Vladimir Putin's health claimed that "cancer is affecting his stomach and bowels."
The said his three bodyguards and team of medics rushed to his aide.
“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence," General SVR said, the New York Post reported.
“Nothing critical [was diagnosed], the president’s condition closer to nighttime was stable, he can get around on his own, with pain in the coccyx area while sitting being the only thing that bothers him," it added.
Last month, during his meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Putin's hands appeared to shake and turn purple and he was seen moving his legs uncomfortably, the UK Express said.
Such incidents further add to the speculation that Putin's health is declining. President is "seriously ill", and it is an "element of what is happening in Ukraine", a British spy claimed recently.
Other reports suggest that the Russian leader has blood cancer.
Such reports had also surfaced in earlier in 2014, but Putin's spokesman ridiculed the reports.
