Putin speaks to PM Modi, shares assessment of meeting with Donald Trump on Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, reportedly to share his assessment of his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Putin spoke to Modi on the phone, three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.

In the telephone conversation, PM Modi underlined India's position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine and looked forward to continued exchanges in the days to come.

PM Modi shared the details of their call in a post on X: “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska.”

“India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he added.

The two leaders reportedly also discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They have agreed to remain in close touch.

The call comes hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top European leaders are set to meet Trump at the White House.

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Friday made no apparent breakthrough on Ukraine in a high-stakes summit, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire.

Trump, fond of calling himself a master deal-maker, rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an Alaska air base in the first time the Russian leader was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

After three hours of talks with top aides, Trump and Putin offered warm words but took no questions from reporters -- highly unusual for the media-savvy US president.

"We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to," Trump said without elaborating.

Putin also spoke in general terms of cooperation in a joint press appearance that lasted just 12 minutes. “We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Trump-Zelensky meeting According to the White House, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to meet one-on-one on Monday before being joined by the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland, as well as NATO chief Mark Rutte and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Union said the European leaders will also hold a preparatory meeting with Zelensky before talks with Trump.

Ahead of talks, Zelensky said that Russia should not be “rewarded” for its invasion, after Trump pressed Ukraine to make concessions in exchange for peace.

Trump, who dropped his insistence on a ceasefire in favor of a final peace deal after meeting Putin, said Sunday that Zelensky could end the war "almost immediately, if he wants to" but that, for Ukraine, there was "no getting back" Crimea and "NO GOING INTO NATO."

Kyiv and European leaders have warned against making political and territorial concessions to Russia, whose assault on Ukraine since February 2022 has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.