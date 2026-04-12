Putin steps in after US-Iran talks fail — Offers to broker peace in call with Iran president: Report cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Sunday with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian following the collapse of US-Iran negotiations, ABC News cited Kremlin as saying. The US-Iran talks, which lasted nearly 20 hours in Pakistan, failed to produce an agreement to end the ongoing conflict.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed willingness to play a mediating role in resolving the crisis.

As reported by ABC News: “Vladimir Putin emphasized his readiness to continue to facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict and to mediate efforts to establish a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” the Kremlin said in its readout.

Iran blames US ‘double standards’ According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, as per ABC, Pezeshkian blamed Washington for the breakdown in talks.

He said US “double standards” and a “totalitarian approach” remain the key obstacles to reaching a fair deal between Tehran and Washington.

Iran signals openness to agreement Despite the impasse, Pezeshkian indicated Iran is still open to a negotiated solution.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement that ensures lasting peace and security in the region. If the United States adheres to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement is not far off,” he said, according to Tasnim and cited by ABC News.

US stance on nuclear issue US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have maintained that Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain the primary sticking point in negotiations.

Trump said in a social media post that “most points were agreed to” during the talks but stressed that progress is meaningless if Iran retains nuclear capabilities.

“Most points were agreed to… but they don’t matter” if Iran is allowed to have nuclear power, he said.

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