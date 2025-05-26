Putin targets Microsoft, Zoom; says they should be ‘throttled’ in Russia for anti-state stance

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday issued a stern warning to foreign service providers, including tech giants like Microsoft and Zoom, saying companies that act against Russia’s interests should be “throttled”.

Push for homegrown software The Russian leader emphasised the importance of strengthening domestic technology capabilities, urging his administration to prioritise the development and adoption of local software solutions.

Tech tensions rise amid sanctions Putin’s comments come amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western tech companies, many of which have reduced or suspended operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.