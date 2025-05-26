Subscribe

Putin targets Microsoft, Zoom; says they should be ‘throttled’ in Russia for anti-state stance

The Russian leader emphasised the importance of strengthening domestic technology capabilities, urging his administration to prioritise the development and adoption of local software solutions.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 May 2025, 10:14 PM IST
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with representatives of the Russian business circles in Moscow on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Grigory SYSOYEV / POOL / AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday issued a stern warning to foreign service providers, including tech giants like Microsoft and Zoom, saying companies that act against Russia’s interests should be “throttled”.

Push for homegrown software

The Russian leader emphasised the importance of strengthening domestic technology capabilities, urging his administration to prioritise the development and adoption of local software solutions.

Tech tensions rise amid sanctions

Putin’s comments come amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western tech companies, many of which have reduced or suspended operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has since accelerated efforts to replace Western technology with local alternatives across public and private sectors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

(With Reuters inputs)

 
