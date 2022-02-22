Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Putin tells ex-Soviet republics: Ukraine was an exception, says report

Putin tells ex-Soviet republics: Ukraine was an exception, says report

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine after recognizing their independence
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Polina Devitt, Reuters

Putin said on Tuesday that Russia respected the sovereignty of other ex-Soviet republics and that Moscow had made an exception with Ukraine because he said it was under foreign control

MOSCOW : President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia respected the sovereignty of other ex-Soviet republics and that Moscow had made an exception with Ukraine because he said it was under foreign control, the TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine rejects what it says is a stream of propaganda out of Russia, which has built up forces near the border of its former Soviet neighbour and on Monday recognised two chunks of its territory as independent republics. 

