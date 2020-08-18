Subscribe
Home >News >World >Putin tells Merkel external intervention in Belarus would be unacceptable
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief Executive of oil producer Rosneft Igor Sechin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia August 18, 2020

Putin tells Merkel external intervention in Belarus would be unacceptable

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST Maria Kiselyova , Vladimir Soldatkin , Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that any attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of Belarus would be unacceptable, would lead to an escalation of the political crisis in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that any attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of Belarus would be unacceptable, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Any such attempts would lead to an escalation of the political crisis in Belarus, Putin told Merkel in a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, on Tuesday awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters who have been demanding he step down for the last 10 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

