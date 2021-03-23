Subscribe
Home >News >World >Russia won't reveal the name of vaccine Putin will take

Russia won't reveal the name of vaccine Putin will take

Russian President Vladimir Putin
2 min read . 05:06 PM IST Agencies

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin, who announced his intention to get vaccinated a day earlier, would probably be vaccinated in the evening and would receive one of the three Russian-made shots
  • 'All three Russian vaccines proved their effectiveness and reliability,' Kremlin spokesman says

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin getting vaccinated against novel coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday it had deliberately decided it would not reveal the name of the Russian-made vaccine which the president will be taking later today, according to a report.

"We are deliberately not saying which shot the president will get, noting that all three Russian (-made) vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as per Reuters.

He said Putin, who announced his intention to get vaccinated a day earlier, would probably be vaccinated in the evening and would receive one of the three Russian-made shots.

Peskov said Putin had already done a lot to promote Russian-made vaccines, the most famous of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two other domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

Peskov said that Putin did not like the idea of being vaccinated on camera.

The 68-year-old Russian president announced a day earlier that he would be vaccinated on Tuesday, joining other world leaders who have received jabs including US President Joe Biden, Pope Francis and Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

But unlike many others who were vaccinated in public -- Biden was shown on TV being given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while Ukraine's Volodomyr Zelensky even took off his shirt for the jab -- Putin will do so behind closed doors.

Peskov said the Kremlin chief would receive one of three Russian vaccines, declining to specify which one "on purpose," reported AFP.

"All three Russian vaccines proved their effectiveness and reliability," Peskov said.

Russia has developed three vaccines -- Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, though most of the attention has focused on Sputnik, named after the first satellite launched into space by the Soviet Union.

Russia's vaccination campaign has been slower than in many countries but Peskov said Putin did not have to get vaccinated in public to encourage more Russians to get jabs.

"The president is doing a lot to promote vaccines as is," Peskov said.

Only about four million of the country's 144 million people have so far received two doses of a vaccine, while another two million have had a first dose.

Vaccine scepticism runs high in Russia, with a recent opinion poll showing less than a third willing to have a jab, and close to two-thirds saying they believe the coronavirus is a man-made biological weapon.

The country has been among the hardest hit by Covid-19, with more than 4.4 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 95,000 deaths.

