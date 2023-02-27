Putin to 'take into account' NATO countries nuclear capability: ‘How can we not?’
NATO countries supply weapons to Ukraine worth tens of billions of dollars, Putin said
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the last arms control agreement with Washington, it would “take into account" the nuclear weapons capabilities not only of the United States but of other NATO countries such as France and Britain.
