New START is the last remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington. In suspending his country's participation, Putin said Russia can’t accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites while Washington and its NATO allies seek Russia’s defeat in Ukraine. The Russian president emphasized that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons and continue notifying the U.S. about test launches of ballistic missiles.