Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine: CIA director as war enters 2nd year
Putin as quite determined to continue prosecuting the war, despite the casualties, tactical shortcomings and economic and reputational damage to Russia, CIA director said
As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident" in his military's ability to grind Ukraine into submission.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×