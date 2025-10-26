Putin unveils nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile amid Russia-Ukraine war—FAQs on weapon ‘no other country possesses'

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon that Moscow claims can bypass any defence system, and that the country plans to move forward with its deployment amid the Ukraine war.

While visiting one of the command centers of the Russian joint group of forces, as per the online newspaper The Moscow Times, Putin stated, “It is truly a unique weapon, one that no other country in the world possesses."

What is Burevestnik missile? Russia claims that the 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel), referred to by NATO as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall, is "invincible" to current and future missile defences, featuring an almost limitless range and an unpredictable flight path.

How far did the Burevestnik missile travel during its October 21 test; how long was it in flight? Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, informed Putin that the missile covered 14,000 km (8,700 miles) and remained in flight for roughly 15 hours during its test on October 21. Gerasimov stated that the missile had flown on nuclear power and that this particular test was different because it covered such a long distance, with its range being essentially unlimited. He added that it could overcome any anti-missile defenses.

What did Putin say about uniqueness of Burevestnik missile compared to other countries’ weapons? Putin, wearing camouflage fatigues at a command post meeting with generals monitoring the war in Ukraine, said, "It is a unique ware which nobody else in the world has," according to comments released by the Kremlin on Sunday.

What did Putin say about Burevestnik’s testing and deployment plans? Putin said that he had previously been told by some Russian specialists that the weapon was unlikely to ever be feasible, but now, he said, its "crucial testing" had been completed, according to Reuters. He mentioned to Gerasimov that Russia needed to determine how to classify the weapon and prepare the necessary infrastructure for deploying the Burevestnik.

On Wednesday, Putin supervised a test of Russia's strategic nuclear forces across land, sea, and air to rehearse their readiness and command structure. "The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin said, asserting it was higher than that of any other nuclear power. "The strategic forces are capable of ensuring the national security of the Russian Federation and the Union State in full," Putin added.

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States together hold about 87% of the world’s nuclear weapons, enough to annihilate the world many times over, the report said. According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), Russia possesses 5,459 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,177.