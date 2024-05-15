Putin Visits Ally Xi as US Threatens China Sanctions Over Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to China for the first foreign visit of his new term, underlining the vital importance of the relationship as Beijing faces growing US pressure to curtail support that’s helping Moscow continue its war in Ukraine.
