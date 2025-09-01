Putin waited for PM Modi for 10 minutes after SCO meet, had discussions for 50 minutes in car: Report

Russian President Vladmir Putin was insistent on offering Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ride on his AURUS limousine to reach the their bilateral talks venue on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Monday, a report said.

PM Modi travelled with Russian President Putin on the same car as they headed for the venue of their bilateral talks, in Tianjin, China, in a powerful visual statement to highlight their relationship amid trade pressures from the US, which has increased Trump tariffs on India to 50 per cent.

“After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” PM Modi said in a post on X, sharing a photo of him and Putin on the car.

According to a report by NDTV quoting sources, Putin waited for about 10 minutes just so PM Modi could join him.

The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams, Russian national radio station VestiFM said, as per PTI.

“However, on reaching the hotel they did not deboard the Russian president’s limousine and continued their conversation for 50 minutes,” it added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Modi and Putin had tet-a-tet in the car for about an hour.

Also Read | From size to price: 5 key facts about the Hongqi L5 used by PM Modi in China

After the meeting, PM Modi described his meeting with Putin as ‘excellent’ and said that the leaders discussed a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict among other things.

“Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability,” PM Modi said on X.

Also Read | SCO Summit LIVE: PM Modi departs from China

Key takeaways from PM Moddi's SCO speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he gave a call for action against terror financing and radicalisation, evoking the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.