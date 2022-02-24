In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for thebloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime".

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization" of Ukraine. Putin urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home."

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen".

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world will “hold Russia accountable."

Earlier, Putin laid out three conditions that he said could end the standoff, urging Kyiv to renounce its bid to join NATO, to partially demilitarize and to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine long has rejected such demands.

