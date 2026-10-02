Putin warns Russia will use ‘all weapons’ against NATO aggression: Why Kaliningrad is latest flashpoint

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would respond with “all weapons” at its disposal if NATO were to directly attack Russian territory, escalating an already tense exchange between Moscow and the Western military alliance over the strategic Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Putin, speaking at a foreign policy forum on Thursday, reiterated that Russia does not intend to attack European countries. But he said Moscow would respond forcefully to any aggression and accused European governments and NATO of raising tensions by preparing for a possible confrontation with Russia.

The warning came days after Moscow sent a written message to NATO alleging that the alliance was preparing an air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad. NATO has rejected that allegation and said none of its exercises or activities pose a threat to Russian territory.

Putin: Russia has ‘all weapons’ at its disposal Referring to a possible direct attack on Russia, Putin said the issue of using the country's entire military arsenal would arise.

“If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation — in this case we mean Kaliningrad, or maybe some other territories — of course, inevitably and immediately the question of Russian Federation using all weapons at the disposal of our country will appear on the agenda,” Putin said.

He did not explicitly say Russia would use nuclear weapons in such a scenario. However, Putin stressed that Moscow possesses weapons “no one else has” and would determine which systems to use depending on the circumstances.

The remarks followed explicit warnings from Russian diplomatic missions in Europe that Moscow could use its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, if NATO attempted to isolate Kaliningrad from the rest of Russia.

Why Kaliningrad matters Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from the rest of Russia and located between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Its location gives the territory significant military importance. Kaliningrad hosts Russia's main Baltic naval base and other military assets, while nuclear-capable Iskander missiles are deployed there, according to the material provided for this report.

The territory's geography also makes it particularly sensitive in any Russia-NATO confrontation. Any attempt to restrict its access by air or sea would have implications for Russia's ability to reinforce and supply the enclave.

Moscow has therefore treated any potential effort to isolate Kaliningrad as a direct threat to Russian territory.

Russia accuses NATO of preparing blockade Several Russian embassies in Europe issued statements this week claiming Moscow had information that NATO was preparing an “air and naval blockade” of Kaliningrad.

The Russian Embassy in Ireland said Moscow would be ready to use “all its arsenal, including nuclear weapons” to defend the territory if NATO countries attempted to isolate it.

Russia has also accused European leaders of creating a dangerous situation by warning that Moscow could attack another European country or intensify hybrid operations involving drones and sabotage.

Moscow has rejected such allegations as unfounded.

NATO rejects Moscow’s blockade claim NATO has denied that it is targeting Kaliningrad.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that Russia had sent a written communication to the alliance and said NATO had responded by stressing that it is a defensive alliance.

“We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” Hart said.

She added that NATO had made clear that “none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte separately acknowledged the Russian communication and said the alliance had responded to Moscow's nuclear warnings.

Baltic military activity adds to tensions The dispute comes against the backdrop of increased NATO military activity around the Baltic Sea.

NATO launched Operation Baltic Sentry last year to protect critical undersea infrastructure, including communication cables and pipelines. NATO countries have also conducted military exercises in the region, with further drills planned.

One recent exercise over northern Poland and the Baltic region involved several aircraft, including the US EA-37B Compass Call, a specialised aircraft designed for electronic warfare and communications disruption.

Moscow has interpreted such activity as part of a broader effort to contain Russia, while NATO describes its military posture as defensive.

Europe fears wider Russian confrontation The Kaliningrad dispute comes as European governments and intelligence agencies have warned about the possibility of Russia expanding military or hybrid pressure beyond Ukraine.

European officials have raised concerns about possible Russian drone activity, sabotage, cyber operations and other forms of hybrid warfare.

Moscow has rejected allegations that it is preparing an attack on NATO countries. Putin again said Thursday that Russia had no plans to attack European states, while arguing that the West was creating unnecessary confrontation by preparing for a possible war with Russia.

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