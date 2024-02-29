Putin Warns West of Risk of Nuclear War in Annual Address
SummaryThe Russian leader accused his country’s adversaries of trying to drag it into a new arms race.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a growing risk of global war as well as the use of nuclear weapons, as he ramped up his bellicose rhetoric in his annual parliamentary address and vowed to press forward with his assault on Ukraine.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more