Putin Warns West of Risk of Nuclear War in Annual Address

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a growing risk of global war as well as the use of nuclear weapons, as he ramped up his bellicose rhetoric in his annual parliamentary address and vowed to press forward with his assault on Ukraine.

As Moscow’s forces take the upper hand on the battlefield and U.S. military support for Kyiv has stalled, Putin accused the West of trying to drag Russia into a new arms race even as he touted the progress made in modernizing Russia’s military equipment.

“All this really threatens a conflict including the use of nuclear weapons, and therefore the destruction of civilization—don’t they understand that?" the Russian leader told lawmakers Thursday.

Russia’s opponents “must, after all, realize that we too have weapons that can hit targets on their territory," Putin said, referring to recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who refused to rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Since Moscow’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, relations between Russia and the U.S. have sunk to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War. Moscow’s military adventurism has left it isolated from the West, which has imposed broad sanctions on the country but has failed to halt Russia’s war machine.

Last year, Putin used his address to the Federal Assembly to announce that Moscow would step back from the New Start treaty, which was the last remaining major nuclear-arms-control treaty between the U.S. and Russia. He has also warned that Moscow would stand ready to test new nuclear weapons if the U.S. moved to do so first, bringing into question the survival of a long-running global ban on nuclear weapons tests.

According to U.S. intelligence, Russia is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon that could be launched in space and used to target satellites. On Thursday, Putin called the reports a lie, designed to make Moscow look bad.

In the first hour of his speech, Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades, returned to a refrain he has often used to justify his decision to invade Ukraine, telling Russian lawmakers that the West was trying to undermine Moscow.

The West seeks “to do to Russia the same thing that they did in many other regions of the world, including Ukraine: to bring discord into our home, to weaken it from within," he said. “We will not allow anyone to interfere in our domestic affairs."

“We are dealing with a state whose ruling circles are taking open hostile actions against us," he said, referring to the U.S.

Russia would do “absolutely everything" to pursue its military operation in Ukraine, Putin said in the speech, which was relayed live in some movie theaters around the country.

Moscow currently has the edge on the battlefield over Ukrainian forces, who are short on equipment while U.S. military aid is held up in Congress. Russia’s capture of the city of Avdiivka this month—the biggest battlefield victory for Putin since his forces seized Bakhmut in May 2023—has heightened anxieties in the West about the course of the war, particularly after Kyiv’s counteroffensive last year failed.

Putin’s remarks come as Russia prepares for a presidential election next month where a wide-scale crackdown on opposition parties and independent media is expected to ensure he scores an easy victory.

His most ardent critic, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, died earlier this month in a Russian penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a sentence amounting to 30 years on various charges that he and his supporters said were politically motivated. Navalny’s family and associates have accused Putin of murdering the opposition leader, an allegation the Kremlin has dismissed.

Navalny’s funeral is scheduled for Friday and could pit security forces against his supporters, who have been arrested simply for laying flowers in his memory in the days since he died.

Putin has used repression to cement his hold on power, introducing laws to punish critics of war, muzzling most independent media, branding pro-peace authors and artists as foreign agents—a term akin to being a traitor—and stifling Russians’ ability to have their own opinion about the war. Much of the crushing of dissent has been directed against ordinary Russians, who constitute the majority of more than 20,000 people who have been arbitrarily detained in the past two years, according to local and international human-rights advocates.

