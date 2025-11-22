Putin warns Zelenskyy that Russia will seize more territory if Ukraine refuses to agree to Trump's peace plan

Amid tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Donald Trump's proposed peace plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signalled that the US President's 28-point plan could be the basis of a "final settlement" to end the bloody war that has raged since 2022.

Putin not just confirmed that Moscow had received Washington's proposal, but added in televised comments, "I believe that it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement."

“In the course of that discussion, the American side asked us to make certain compromises and show flexibility, as they said," Putin said, adding that "despite certain complex issues and difficulties", Russia had agreed to the proposal during talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

While indicating Moscow's willingness to end the war, Putin also threatened action against Ukraine if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chose to reject the proposal, which Kyiv has said endorses key Russian demands.

“If Kyiv does not want to discuss President Trump’s proposal and refuses to do so, then both they and the European warmongers should understand that the events that took place in Kupiansk will inevitably be repeated in other key sectors of the front. Overall, this situation is acceptable to us,” the Russian President said.

The Russian President's comment (and threat) signalling his willingness to come to the negotiating table with regard to Trump's proposed peace plan comes at time when Ukraine has made known its objections to the same.

On Friday, Zelenskyy observed that Kyiv faced a choice of losing its dignity or losing US support over the peace plan, saying on television, "Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice — either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner."

However, he did not outrightly reject Trump's plan either, saying, "We value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team aimed at ending this war. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace."

Ukraine has been given a week to go through the plan and accept it, with Trump setting Thursday as a deadline.