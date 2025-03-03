Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war against Russia on Sunday, stating that it would be a “failure for everyone” if hostilities ended without clear security guarantees in place.

As reported by the Financial Times, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine's relationship with the US would persist, emphasising that it goes beyond any single moment.

“We must be open,” he told reporters after a significant meeting with over a dozen European leaders, following a tense disagreement at the White House that surprised US allies.

He further explained that agreeing to halt the fighting without a mechanism supported by military force would be a mistake, citing Russia’s breach of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine after its annexation of Crimea in 2014, Financial Times reported.

“If you don’t have an end to the war and you don’t have security guarantees, no one is able to control a ceasefire,” he was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

‘Putin will not return tomorrow…’ Sharing a post on X, Zelensky wrote, “We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it's not enough, and we need more than just that.”

“A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We've been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side,” he added.

Zelensky noted, “We want peace. That’s why I came to the United States, and visited President Trump. The deal on minerals is just a first step toward security guarantees and getting closer to peace. Our situation is tough, but we can’t just stop fighting and not having guarantees that Putin will not return tomorrow.”

After the heated exchange, Zelensky drove off in his motorcade shortly after having been asked to leave, without holding a planned joint press conference. The resources deal was left unsigned, the White House said.